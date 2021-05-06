Handcrafted All-Natural Hand Sanitizer



Made with 91% rubbing alcohol, fruit, aloe, hemp oil and essential oils. Say goodbye to those dry hands in the past once you start to use our hand sanitizer. Leaves your hands feeling refreshed, smooth and smelling so good.



Handcrafted by OhSo



For Topical Use Only



Good for 1 year



External Use Only, Cannot Be Ingested