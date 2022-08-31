About this product
Handcrafted Herbs and Mango Butter Relieve.me Herbs & Butter Hand Whipped Body Butter Cream is my go-to to soothe many ailments.
Examples include:- foot pains like heel spurs- low back irritation- carpal tunnel agitation, especially while baking- cuts and scraps- bruises- lip moisturizer- skin moisturizer
It's simply #Ahhmazing!
INGREDIENTS: SATIVA HEMP FLOWER OIL, COCOA BUTTER, ARNICA OIL, COCONUT OIL, ESSENTIAL OILS
Please specify with or without Tumeric Root Powder
Use within 1 year
Topical Use ONLY
Care Information
External Use Only and Cannot be ingested.
Apply a small amount to the affected areas and rub until blended in.
Use as needed
*results vary per person
*no thc or cbd over the legal limit per USA Farm Bill included in the product's composition.
Care Information
About this brand
Cann'A Woman Heal Relieve.Me
With our love for the Cannabis Plant we utilize this plant for our Wellness Care and Hand Crafted these Wonderful Award Winning Products to share with you.
