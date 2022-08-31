Handcrafted Herbs and Mango Butter Relieve.me Herbs & Butter Hand Whipped Body Butter Cream is my go-to to soothe many ailments.



Examples include:- foot pains like heel spurs- low back irritation- carpal tunnel agitation, especially while baking- cuts and scraps- bruises- lip moisturizer- skin moisturizer



It's simply #Ahhmazing!



INGREDIENTS: SATIVA HEMP FLOWER OIL, COCOA BUTTER, ARNICA OIL, COCONUT OIL, ESSENTIAL OILS



Please specify with or without Tumeric Root Powder



Use within 1 year



Topical Use ONLY



Care Information

External Use Only and Cannot be ingested.



Apply a small amount to the affected areas and rub until blended in.



Use as needed



*results vary per person



*no thc or cbd over the legal limit per USA Farm Bill included in the product's composition.