About this product
SKU: Cbghoney
Herbal Fusion Blend CBG 250 mg
Handcrafted Organic Local Honey infused with White CBG perfect to add to our herbal tea blends. The healthier choice no sugar added. Comes with honeycomb.
-local organic honey
-white cbg sourced from Hudson Hemp Farms Hudson Hemp NY
Return Policy
All Sales are Final
About this strain
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
