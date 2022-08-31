About this product
The Ultimate Me Time is Tub Time
Exfoliate your skin while breathing in soothing and relaxing herbs to relax and moisturize your mind, body and soul.
These blends are available with or without Cannabis
How To
1st, place loose flowers in muslin bag, hang bag on tub faucet and let water run thru
2nd, pour out a handful and slowly drop into your bath water and swoosh around as tub is filling
Bath Herbs are reusable until fragrance is no longer present
For external use only
About this brand
Cann'A Woman Heal Relieve.Me
With our love for the Cannabis Plant we utilize this plant for our Wellness Care and Hand Crafted these Wonderful Award Winning Products to share with you.
State License(s)
C09F-2DBA-25C0-E04C