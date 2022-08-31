The Ultimate Me Time is Tub Time



Exfoliate your skin while breathing in soothing and relaxing herbs to relax and moisturize your mind, body and soul.



These blends are available with or without Cannabis



How To

1st, place loose flowers in muslin bag, hang bag on tub faucet and let water run thru



2nd, pour out a handful and slowly drop into your bath water and swoosh around as tub is filling



Bath Herbs are reusable until fragrance is no longer present



For external use only