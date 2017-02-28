About this product
SKU: Selfcaremugs
Have some inspiration with your morning wake me up!
Style: Two-Tone Mug Add a pop of color to your morning coffee! The outside of the mug features a bright white base with Inspirational design by Cann'A Woman Heal ™ , while the inside is vividly glazed in rich color. Give this fun gift to a friend, or add some zest to your dinnerware collection. Available in 15-ounce Dimensions: 15-ounce: 3.4” diameter x 4.5" h Microwave and dishwasher safe Strong, ceramic construction Meets FDA requirements for food and beverage safety Printed on demand in Reno, NV
About this strain
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.
Tangie Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with