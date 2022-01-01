Citrusy and smooth, Grapefruit Rosemary is a real crowd-pleaser. Flavorful and crisp, a Grapefruit Rosemary Cann is the ideal thing to sip socially for the perfect lift. Have one or have five: these delicious little beverages taste refreshing and won’t leave you with any regrets (unlike the hangover your fave spiked seltzer delivers).



2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)



Ingredients: carbonated water, grapefruit juice, organic agave nectar, cannabis extract, natural rosemary flavor.