Blood Orange Cardamom is a delicious, refreshing flavor you’ll want to bring everywhere. We’ve got great news — now you can! Cann's most portable product, Roadies, is everything you love about Cann, just without the can! Perfect for on-the-go consumption anywhere, any time. Simply tear, pour, and watch as the flavorful liquid mixes perfectly with any drink. No powders here — just clean simple, enjoyable fun, anywhere, anytime.
2mg THC 4mg CBD per packet (1:2)
CANN
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.