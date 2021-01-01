About this product

Blood Orange Cardamom is a delicious, refreshing flavor you’ll want to bring everywhere. We’ve got great news — now you can! Cann's most portable product, Roadies, is everything you love about Cann, just without the can! Perfect for on-the-go consumption anywhere, any time. Simply tear, pour, and watch as the flavorful liquid mixes perfectly with any drink. No powders here — just clean simple, enjoyable fun, anywhere, anytime.



2mg THC 4mg CBD per packet (1:2)

