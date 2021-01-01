About this product
Yuzu Elderflower is the first Cann fancy enough to merit the "Reserve" moniker, meaning its ingredients are ultra rare, mysterious, and expensively delicious. This extremely limited release is only available at select retailers, and won't last long (seriously, we only made one batch), so get it before it's gone.
2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)
Limited availability on shop.drinkcann.com (CA only)
2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)
Limited availability on shop.drinkcann.com (CA only)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CANN
Our social tonics are microdosed can(n) enjoy more than one, and experience a light, refreshing social buzz within 10-15 minutes. With five simple all-natural ingredients, and 30-35 calories per Cann, they make the perfect substitute for that glass of wine, but without the hangover the next morning.