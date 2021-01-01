About this product

Yuzu Elderflower is the first Cann fancy enough to merit the "Reserve" moniker, meaning its ingredients are ultra rare, mysterious, and expensively delicious. This extremely limited release is only available at select retailers, and won't last long (seriously, we only made one batch), so get it before it's gone.



2mg THC 4mg CBD per can (1:2)



Limited availability on shop.drinkcann.com (CA only)