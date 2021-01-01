CANNA BASICS
About this product
NATURE'S NECTAR oil cartridges are made with 100% pure cannabis oil and refined through an all-natural extraction, filtration, and polishing process, leaving a product that's pure and free of additives or solvents.
Net Wt.: 1000MG
1 GRAM/1ML
No dilutions or additives for maximum potency
No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E
C02 extracted
Lab tested
www.NATURESNECTAROIL.com
Net Wt.: 1000MG
1 GRAM/1ML
No dilutions or additives for maximum potency
No PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E
C02 extracted
Lab tested
www.NATURESNECTAROIL.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!