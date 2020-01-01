Canna Business Solutions
About Canna Business Solutions
Canna Business Solutions assists Maryland medical cannabis businesses with a comprehensive range of services including accounting, business consulting, compliance support, tax planning and preparation. Canna Business Solutions is comprised of Certified Public Accountants (CPA's) with vast experience in audit, accounting, bookkeeping, CFO advisory services, taxation, and valuation services. Our team of accounting professionals have the skills and experience necessary to support operations and promote organizational growth.