 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Canna Business Solutions

Canna Business Solutions

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Canna Business Solutions

Canna Business Solutions assists Maryland medical cannabis businesses with a comprehensive range of services including accounting, business consulting, compliance support, tax planning and preparation. Canna Business Solutions is comprised of Certified Public Accountants (CPA's) with vast experience in audit, accounting, bookkeeping, CFO advisory services, taxation, and valuation services. Our team of accounting professionals have the skills and experience necessary to support operations and promote organizational growth.