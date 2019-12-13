About this product
Wedding Cake is a cross of GSC and Cherry Pie. The Wedding Cake terpene profile is tangy, sweet earth, and pepper.
Profile: Sweet, vanilla, earthy
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,352 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Canna Clouds
All of our distillate is pesticide free and is infused with top quality Botanical/HTE terpenes and/or CBD.