Product Description

Whole Plant Hemp Oil* delivers a balanced approach to supporting the endocannabinoid system. Formulated for cats and dogs, Canna Companion veterinary professionals have collected data from over 1,000 animals, through the span of 5 years, before making this special formula available to the public. You can count on the same quality in our oil products as you have come to trust in our capsules.



﻿*References chemotypical composition of mature stalks and seeds at time of harvest.



Ingredients per Ounce

Active: Hemp (Stalk and Seed) Oil 30 ml

Inactive: None



Directions for Use

Give 0.1mLs per 10 lb. 2-3 times daily during or after the animal has eaten.



Insert syringe tip (provided) into syringe adapter, invert bottle, and draw back on syringe to desired amount.



Net Contents: 1.00 oz (30 mLs)



Warning & Cautionary Statement

For animal use only; not for human consumption. Keep out of reach of children. In case of accidental overdose, contact a health professional immediately. Never change prescription medications without consulting your veterinarian. Administer during or after the animal has eaten to reduce incidence of gastrointestinal upset. Safe use in pregnant animals or animal intended for breeding has not been proven. If animal’s condition worsens or does not improve, stop product administration and consult your veterinarian.