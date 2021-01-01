About this product

Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Harlot Haze is great for those who enjoy light, floral scents. Harlot Haze contains 135.6 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), and nourishes the skin while leaving a lasting scent of yellow rose, fresh citrus, purple lilies, jasmine and orchids all day (or all night). Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Harlot Haze has additional oils the are anti-aging, and rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E and Omega acids.

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO

• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens