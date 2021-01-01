Canna Hemp
CBD Body Lotion Harlot Haze
About this product
Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Harlot Haze is great for those who enjoy light, floral scents. Harlot Haze contains 135.6 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), and nourishes the skin while leaving a lasting scent of yellow rose, fresh citrus, purple lilies, jasmine and orchids all day (or all night). Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Harlot Haze has additional oils the are anti-aging, and rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E and Omega acids.
• Lab tested for quality assurance
• Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO
• Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!