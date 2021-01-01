About this product

Lasting and non-hallucinogenic healing awaits with Canna Hemp’s CBD Vape Cartridge Tangerine Dream. This cartridge contains 237.5 mg of CBD, as well as Canna Hemp’s unique blend of MCT oil and terpenes directly extracted from the flower. Created for smoothness and effective healing, this cartridge utilizes a ceramic heating tool and glass reservoir to heat and hold its CBD oil. Apply this to any 510-vaporizer battery or power cell and enjoy lasting pain and stress relief!

• Lab tested for quality assurance

• Serving Size: 1 Draw (Approx. 4 mg CBD)

• Serving Per Unit: 60