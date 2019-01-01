The Canna Law Group is a team of business attorneys focusing on the corporate, compliance, intellectual property, and consumer product issues impacting the cannabis industry. From our Seattle roots, the Canna Law Group has grown with the marijuana business community, using both our knowledge and adaptability to tackle unprecedented legal challenges around the country. Our focus on state compliance gives our clients a reliable foundation for long-term security, while our experienced corporate attorneys provide practical guidance on reaching their business goals. We now represent medical and recreational businesses in multiple states, and we continue to offer our clients the proactive approach and strategic edge that this unique industry demands.