Canna-Lean Grape offers a rich, classic grape flavor that pairs perfectly with its potent 1000mg dose of full-spectrum THC. This 2-ounce syrup is crafted for medical users who need serious relief without breaking the bank. The smooth and familiar taste of grape makes it easy to incorporate into any routine, whether you prefer mixing it with a drink or enjoying it solo. With Canna-Lean Grape, you’ll get consistent results that allow you to “lean” into your zone whenever you need to.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Canna-Lean was created with the mission of providing affordable, high-dose THC products for those who rely on cannabis for medicinal relief. In the early days of medicinal cannabis, patients often needed strong doses to manage pain or replace synthetic medications. Canna-Lean honors that tradition by offering a potent, full-spectrum cannabis syrup designed for those who require significant relief without a hefty price tag. With 1000mg of THC in every 2-ounce bottle, Canna-Lean is the go-to choice for users who need a high dose of THC at the most affordable milligram-per-dollar ratio on the market. Available in multiple flavors, including Classic (Orange), Watermelon (Green), Grape (Purple), and a Sugar-Free (Pink) option, Canna-Lean helps you "lean" into your zone with consistent and reliable results.