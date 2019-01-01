Canna Magic

We are proud to introduce: Space-Foam, The First Oil Foam Extract along with 60 other Available Products!SF-puckSpace-Foam is an extremely potent cannabis extract inflated by the volatile phenols and aromatics contained within the fresh plant material, many of these compounds create the smells and flavors found in the raw flowers. It contains the highest levels of thc-a available, with a 60-80% average cannabinoid content by volume. After years of experimentation with different extraction techniques, we have perfected a proprietary, environmentally friendly and safe method for creating consistent, potent cannabis medicine. Over ten years of extraction research and two years of development went into creating Space-Foam, our exclusive broad-spectrum extract. We use the highest quality standards recovering 98% of all solvents used in creating our “proprietary” products. Our extraction process uses methyl-propane, a non-polar solvent certified safe under the EU standards for laboratory grade extracts and pharmaceuticals. Further care is taken using only laboratory grade inputs of 99.98% minimum purity for all processes associated with production, cleaning, and maintenance operations. Your health is our number one concern. Available locations for purchase, production tracking, lab testing and much more can easily be found by scanning the QR Code found on our product labels.