Bred by @cannagenex here at the farm, A la Mode (Gelato 41 x Wedding Cake) has heavy gassy Gelato notes with that loud sweet flavor from the Wedding Cake.
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.