Forbidden Fruit HTE Cartridge 1g

by Canna Organix
IndicaTHC 14%CBD
Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

Forbidden Fruit effects

Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.