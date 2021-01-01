About this product
Forbidden Fruit is Cherry Pie crossed with Blood Orange Tangie, producing a true purple strain. Oranges, oranges, oranges, we are pleased to share this unique beauty with you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.