This powerhouse (Chemdog x GCS) has pungent aromas ranging from gas, skunk to straight garlic. Towering shoots full of medium sized nugs with the classic chemdog "fox tails", GMO Cookies has a terpene profile that will stand the test of time.
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.