Crossing American Pie (Bay 11 x Cherry Pie) with Grandpa's breath produces this Grand Slam strain which is a highly potent indica hybrid marijuana strain with good yields and a propensity to develop some very nice colours as it gets near harvest time.
Canna Organix
