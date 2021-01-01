About this product
Secret + Gelato #41. Notable flavors are gas, pine, anise and earth. Citrus inhale with an earthy exhale, this cut sends you to the far reaches of the known universe.
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.