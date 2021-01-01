About this product
Plu-Dough (Secret + Gelato #41) has beautiful purple buds marbled with dark to lime green colors. Long and bright red hairs add a nice contrast which give Plu-Dough a nice aesthetic presentation. Notable flavors on this one are gas, pine, anise and earth.
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.