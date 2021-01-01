About this product
Bred here on the Canna Organix farm. The Rainshadow Runtz is a nice combination of the sharp gassy flavors from the Gelato, with a bright candy lemon profile provided by the Zkittlez.
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.