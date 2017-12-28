Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Remedy Cartridge 1g

by Canna Organix
IndicaTHC 1%CBD 13%
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Remedy
Remedy

Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.

Remedy effects

Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
54% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canna Organix
Canna Organix
Shop products
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.