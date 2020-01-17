About this strain
Sherblato
Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.
About this brand
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.