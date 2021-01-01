About this product
Girl Scout cookies crossed with Pink Panties- Sherbet is an indica-dominant house-fav for every good reason known to man and woman. Complex aromas of skunky citrus, creamy sweet berries and sweet melted sherbet ice-cream lend Sherbet's colorful nuggets with the kind of stank we appreciate. Flavor, funk, and trichome covered- take me home tonight!
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.