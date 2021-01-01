About this product
Bred by @cannagenex here at the farm, Super Z (Zkittlez x Creme Rose) x Zkittlez gives a nice, stacked structure with light green and dark purple shades. Super Z has an initial lemon candy taste followed by earth tones, gas and grape from the Creme Rose. A must try for Zkittlez connoisseurs!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.