With Grape Stomper x Aloha White Widow lineage, this Sativa hybrid grows long conical bright green buds with a contrasting orange hair. The smell is reminiscent of Welch's Grape Juice and fine, aged cheese. Heavy on the high with a nice, relaxing come down.
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.