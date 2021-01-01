About this product
2019 Washington High Times Cannabis Cup Runner Up- our Zkittlez has unknown genetics with unforgettable lemon terps- tastes and smells just like a lemon skittle. An award winning strain yielding sweet terpy flavors.
Canna Organix
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.