Succulent raspberries and sour lemons provide candy-like flavor that will leave your tastebuds tingling.



Bringing the power of CBD, CBN, and CBG to your fingertips. Perfect for beginning a relaxing day, or unwinding after a long one. Experience a serene sense of calm like never before.



5000mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 1250mg CBN + 1250mg CBG

83mg/mL CBD + 21mg/mL CBN + 21mg/mL CBG

60mL Bottle

THC Free

Non-GMO and Vegan

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested



Disclaimer



Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum hemp distillate, CBN Isolate, CBG Isolate, MCT oil, natural and artificial food-grade flavor, sucralose.