About this product
20mg Broad Spectrum CBD, 600mg Apple Cider Vinegar, 100mg Acai Berry, 200mcg Vitamin B9 & 2.4mcg Vitamin B12 per Gummy.
400mg Broad Spectrum CBD Per Bottle
20 Gummies Per Bottle
Farm Bill Compliant
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Disclaimer
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is intended for adults 21 and over. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers
Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid, Sulfate, Citric Acid, Broad Spectrum Hemp-Derived Distillate, Natural Flavoring, and Coloring.
About this brand
Canna River understands the importance of high-quality ingredients and we are 100% behind the products we sell, making them easy to use and safe to incorporate into your daily life.
Canna River is home to The Highlighter, The Ultra Tincture, and more.