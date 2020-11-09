About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!