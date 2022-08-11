Major Melonz, major flavor. A candy-like Delta 8 gummy that provides notes of watermelon with touches of honeydew and cantaloupe.



Take flight with our yummy gummies. The ideal gummy for any beginner or experienced Delta consumer.



25mg Delta-8 Per Gummy / 500 mg Per Bottle

2018 Farm Bill Compliant

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USA Grown Hemp

Third-Party Tested



Warning



This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.



Advisory



Delta 8 is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill. It contains <.3% Delta-9 THC. However, please observe your local laws when consuming Delta 8 products, as it is either illegal or not explicitly legal at the state level in some areas. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill.



Disclaimer



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. Always check with a physician before consuming hemp products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Sunflower Oil, Water, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Acid, Sulfate, Citric Acid, Delta 8 Hemp-Derived Distillate, Natural Flavoring, and Coloring.