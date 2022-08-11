Succulent raspberries and sour lemons provide candy-like flavor that will leave your tastebuds tingling.



Our Classic Full Spectrum Tinctures combine satisfying flavors with premium hemp distillate and MCT oil. If you want tinctures that tastes as good as they make you feel, this is a good call. May provide aid for relaxation, sleep, pain relief, and more.



1,500mg Full Spectrum CBD

100mg/mL CBD

15mL Bottle

Less than 0.3% THC

Non-GMO and Vegan

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested



Disclaimer



Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Full Spectrum hemp distillate, MCT oil, natural and artificial food-grade flavor, sucralose.