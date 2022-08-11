About this product
The Ultra Sleep Tincture. A combined 20,000mg of lab tested CBD and CBN all for only $100. The most affordable, and the strongest tincture on the market. Save money, experience high quality hemp wellness at a fair price with our Ultra Tincture.
15,000mg CBD + 5,000mg CBN
120ml Bottle
Non-GMO and Vegan
Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free
USA Grown Hemp
THC Free
Third Party Tested
Disclaimer
Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers
Broad Spectrum hemp distillate, CBN Isolate, MCT oil, natural and artificial food-grade flavor, sucralose.
About this brand
Canna River understands the importance of high-quality ingredients and we are 100% behind the products we sell, making them easy to use and safe to incorporate into your daily life.
Canna River is home to The Highlighter, The Ultra Tincture, and more.