Soft and sweet mangoes & peaches collide to bring you a sensational wellness retreat.



CBD and CBG work together in harmony, bringing you an impressive way to experience hemp wellness. Potentially relieving aches, pains, inflammation and more. Our wellness tincture is intended to aid everyday life. Tough day ahead of you? Look no further.



5,000mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 2,500mg CBG

83mg/mL CBD + 42mg/mL CBN

60mL Bottle

THC Free

Non-GMO and Vegan

Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested



Disclaimer



Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers



Ingredients: Broad Spectrum hemp distillate, CBG Isolate, MCT oil, natural food-grade flavor, sucralose.