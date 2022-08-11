About this product
CBD and CBG work together in harmony, bringing you an impressive way to experience hemp wellness. Potentially relieving aches, pains, inflammation and more. Our wellness tincture is intended to aid everyday life. Tough day ahead of you? Look no further.
5,000mg Broad Spectrum CBD + 2,500mg CBG
83mg/mL CBD + 42mg/mL CBN
60mL Bottle
THC Free
Non-GMO and Vegan
Sugar-Free and Alcohol-Free
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Disclaimer
Oil color may vary. Tinctures are not a vaping product. Do not vape tinctures. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Do not take if pregnant or nursing. May cause drowsiness. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after consuming this product is not advised. Always check with a physician before consuming CBD products. Keep out of reach from children. Our full disclaimer can be found at: https://www.cannariver.com/pages/disclaimers
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum hemp distillate, CBG Isolate, MCT oil, natural food-grade flavor, sucralose.
About this brand
Canna River understands the importance of high-quality ingredients and we are 100% behind the products we sell, making them easy to use and safe to incorporate into your daily life.
Canna River is home to The Highlighter, The Ultra Tincture, and more.