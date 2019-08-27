CBD Gummies (Full Spectrum) Organic/Vegan/Non-GMO/Gluten Free
About this product
-25mg of CBD per gummy
-Up to 5mg of accompanying active phytocannabinoids
-Less than 0.3% THC
-30 CBD gummies per bottle
-Flavors Include: Grape, Watermelon, Lemon, Fruit Punch, & Orange
DESCRIPTION
No Dyes, no artificial coloring, 100% natural, 100% made for you.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic Corn Syrup, Organic Sugar, Pectin, Purified Water, Sodium Bi- carbonate, Natural Flavor & Coloring, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Cannabidiol, Skullcap Extract, Passionflower Extract, L-Theanine.
About this strain
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.
Cherry Wine effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with