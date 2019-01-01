Cannabinique

Made in small fresh batches…not in a kitchen, but in a special room appropriate for manufacturing products. ​ Each product is meaningfully formulated and manufactured by the owner. The best ingredients possible are in each product using sustainable practices and being cautious not to over package. ​ These products were inspired by love…the body cream for my father who is a veteran and retired law enforcement of 30 years. He was also one of the founding County Supervisors who implemented prop 215 in Del Norte County. He has been battling cancer on and off for the last 15 years. He has very dry skin and this was the first product made in the line. This body cream gives your skin a drink and is made to hydrate the skin. Shea Butter along with Olive and Apricot Kernal oils will nourish your skin and leave it feeling moisturized. It’s contains extracts of fresh homegrown Calendula to soothe and hydrate dry or irritated skin. It’s made with pure CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil to reinforce skins elasticity and supplement your whole body. The Releave Balm was inspired from being passionate in helping others feel better. This synergistic blend is an alternative for of relief that helps chronic pain and inflammation. This product turned out to be so much more. It can be used for headaches, vapor rub on the chest for congestion and coughing, tummy aches and a cooling element for skin irritations such as poison oak and healing tattoos. It has even been known to clear up eczema and other rashes. The pure industrial hemp CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil will help alleviate pain and inflammation as well as support the skin and over all function of the body. The Love of Natural beauty inspired the Mary Jane Beauty Cream. It has a blend of oils to nourish skin and rejuvenate the skin without clogging the pores. It contains no harsh chemicals and supports the skins function. This is a rich, rejuvenating and moisturizing cream. It's light enough to wear during the day, yet is still enough for night time too. Pure CBD (Cannabidiol) Oil, homegrown and distilled Rose Geranium hydrosol, Aloe and oils of Hemp, Jojoba, Pumpkin Seed and Meadowfoam make this formulation a well-balanced cream for your face. The combination of oils provide many vitamins and minerals to support healthy skin. This can be for young, mature and sun damaged Skin. A little goes a long way. Soaps are made the old fashioned way… spring water from the Siskiyou mountains, lye and pure vegetable oils such as coconut, rice bran, hemp, grapeseed, olive and shea butter. The combination of these oils make the soap’s lather rich while moisturizing the skin. They cure for at least one month before they are shipped out.