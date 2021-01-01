About this product

Your skin will fall in love. Healing Premium Cannabis Flower and essential-fatty-acid-rich Organic Hempseed Oil are blended with vitamin E, aloe and jojoba. Designed to alleviate pain and irritation from rashes, sunburns and dry, chapped skin. Aids with symptoms of eczema and psoriasis. This lotion is light, dries clean and is facial quality. Satin Skin Soothing Lotion nourishes, protects and rejuvenates your body’s largest organ, your skin. The lavender and lemon aromatherapy smells like lemon chiffon pie.



Aromatherapy blend of Lavender and Lemon with Aloe, Jojoba and Vitamin E.