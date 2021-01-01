Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cannabis Basics

Cannabis Basics

Satin Skin Soothing Lotion

About this product

Your skin will fall in love. Healing Premium Cannabis Flower and essential-fatty-acid-rich Organic Hempseed Oil are blended with vitamin E, aloe and jojoba. Designed to alleviate pain and irritation from rashes, sunburns and dry, chapped skin. Aids with symptoms of eczema and psoriasis. This lotion is light, dries clean and is facial quality. Satin Skin Soothing Lotion nourishes, protects and rejuvenates your body’s largest organ, your skin. The lavender and lemon aromatherapy smells like lemon chiffon pie.

Aromatherapy blend of Lavender and Lemon with Aloe, Jojoba and Vitamin E.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!