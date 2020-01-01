I am a real estate consultant, broker and salesman. Although I have been educated as a commercial real estate appraiser, I have not worked in that capacity. I have valued commercial real estate assets since 2007 as a broker, advisor, and principal. In that time, I have underwritten and provided valuation and brokerage services on over 500 commercial real estate properties across multiple asset classes including but not limited to: retail, industrial, multifamily, single family residential and special use properties. The real estate valuations I provide for my clients are formed with the intention of selling properties at the highest price possible in an arm’s length transaction with willing and able buyers. Investors risk capital based on the valuations I provide, and my track record of sales of over fifty commercial properties across nine states speak to the accuracy of my assumptions. In 2013, with the advent of legalized marijuana in Colorado, I shifted the focus of my business to the intersection of commercial real estate brokerage and cannabis. The assets I sell include vertically integrated dispensaries, cultivation and production businesses, zoned and qualifying commercial real estate, and licenses for dispensing, cultivating, or producing. Every transaction requires an appraisal of the specific opportunity. Over the last several years, I have provided valuation, brokerage, or consulting services to over 75 businesses in the cannabis industry. I have provided valuations for the purpose of capital raising, partnership disputes, business assessment, disposition, and acquisition. I work with industry professionals to price, market, and sell cannabis assets everyday. My valuations outline risks and opportunities of the various assets and provide actionable investment information to my clients. I collect data from state databases including but not limited to the Secretary of State, Departments of Revenue, Local Affairs, and Public Health. I access real estate information from multiple commercial real estate and appraisal databases including CoStar, Loop Net, City-Data.Org and by speaking with industry professionals including brokers, appraisers, and active investors in the markets. I work with active cannabis business operators to evaluate properties, licensing and regulatory frameworks, growing systems, and markets. Operators and I share data and best practice information for the best results. The construction estimations I use are based on past projects and current developments and are vetted by architects, engineers, and construction professionals. I draw on my Master’s Degree in Real Estate and Construction Management and fifteen years of experience in the real estate and construction industries to inform my decisions.