Cannabis Clean
About Cannabis Clean
Cannabis Clean’s president, Steven McMorrow, suffers from epilepsy and was first made aware of the need for safe cannabis products through his own experiences. He and his family formed Cannabis Clean with very specific and simple goals in mind: to help provide safe, clean spaces to grow cannabis. We use products that kill Molds, Salmonella, and E. Coli to prevent Microbial Contamination of your Crops!!