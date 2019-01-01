 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cannabis Clean

Cannabis Clean

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Cannabis Clean

Cannabis Clean’s president, Steven McMorrow, suffers from epilepsy and was first made aware of the need for safe cannabis products through his own experiences. He and his family formed Cannabis Clean with very specific and simple goals in mind: to help provide safe, clean spaces to grow cannabis. We use products that kill Molds, Salmonella, and E. Coli to prevent Microbial Contamination of your Crops!!