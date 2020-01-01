The National Cannabis Association names Canna Design Council as the Fastest Growing, Branding & Creative Agency. Mission: As the industry’s national trade association, NCIA, works every day to ensure the growing business sector is represented in a professional and coordinated way on the national stage. The Canna Design Council is here to make sure our partner clients and members brand and product design is protected. The Cannabis Design Council is a full-service cannabis branding agency. We are well-versed with the regulations of cannabis advertising and ever changing marketing laws throughout the United States. We pride ourselves in partnering with elite cannabis brands and related industry services and businesses. We are dedicated to serve responsible and legitimate cannabis industry members. We provide our expertise, experience and independence to make brand design work for you – whether you’re a startup or established business.