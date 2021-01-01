About this product
Green Check! Every CBD company needs this!
1.Payment Buttons
We offer you the ability to place payment buttons on
your website. This allows for flexibility and gives you a
secure online payment function. Buttons are easily created
on our gateway and can be placed on any website on any
platform using standard code that we provide.
2.Same Day Deposit
Nearly all processors offer 3-5 day funding on your money. Have you
ever asked why? We are pretty confident the year 2000 was almost a
generation ago. We are happy to report that we can deliver your
checks Same Day, and in some cases in as little as an hour!
3.Shopping Cart Integration
Yes, we are already integrated with
many major shopping carts.
4.API Integration
Want to integrate your system into our payment
gateway? Need to build something robust? Want to
verify and accept checks on your iPhone, Android,
or other Smart Phone applications? If you answered
yes, our API is for you!
See our website and click the banner at the bottom for more information and sign up instructions.
1.Payment Buttons
We offer you the ability to place payment buttons on
your website. This allows for flexibility and gives you a
secure online payment function. Buttons are easily created
on our gateway and can be placed on any website on any
platform using standard code that we provide.
2.Same Day Deposit
Nearly all processors offer 3-5 day funding on your money. Have you
ever asked why? We are pretty confident the year 2000 was almost a
generation ago. We are happy to report that we can deliver your
checks Same Day, and in some cases in as little as an hour!
3.Shopping Cart Integration
Yes, we are already integrated with
many major shopping carts.
4.API Integration
Want to integrate your system into our payment
gateway? Need to build something robust? Want to
verify and accept checks on your iPhone, Android,
or other Smart Phone applications? If you answered
yes, our API is for you!
See our website and click the banner at the bottom for more information and sign up instructions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cannabis Funding inc.
We work with every type of legal Cannabis Business to help them get the money they need to expand or meet payroll.