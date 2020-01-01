Cannabis Gem
About Cannabis Gem
Cannabis Gem was designed to meet the demands of American Medical Marijuana growers.Before Cannabis Gem® , marijuana growers were using OMRI Organic Gem® in their grow ops for all its taste yield benefits, enhanced oil, trichome production and higher potency. There are two types of Cannabis Gem®: one is based on Advanced Marine’s OMRI-listed fish fertilizer and the other is derived from squid. The main difference is customer’s preference. The single noticeable difference is the fish fertilizer has a stronger smell than the squid. But with either product, the ocean scent dissipates in a few hours. Cannabis Gem Fish® is made from a single sustainable species of wild fish caught in the Atlantic Ocean and brought in fresh daily. It is not a by-product of fish oil extraction. All the fats and collagen are left in Cannabis Gem for that extra oomph. Cannabis Gem Squid® is made from a single species of fresh wild sustainable squid caught in the North Atlantic Ocean. It is not a by-product of the pharmaceutical industry. All the fats and collagens are left in Cannabis Gem Squid®. The cold water of the North Atlantic causes the squid protein to grow at a slower and denser rate. The ice-cold water has superior oxygen capacity that also contributes to this rich dense protein. Squid live for less than a year and spawn year round. The commercial fishery is designed to catch only mature squid ensuring resource sustainability. The production process used by Advanced Marine Technology is identical for both the squid and fish products. It is a proprietary cold-digestion method that does not denature proteins, leaving them as they should be: in bioavailable long microbial strands. Cannabis Gem® has been crafted to be used from seedling through flowering and harvest.