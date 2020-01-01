Cannabis Gem was designed to meet the demands of American Medical Marijuana growers.Before Cannabis Gem® , marijuana growers were using OMRI Organic Gem® in their grow ops for all its taste yield benefits, enhanced oil, trichome production and higher potency. ​ There are two types of Cannabis Gem®: one is based on Advanced Marine’s OMRI-listed fish fertilizer and the other is derived from squid. The main difference is customer’s preference. The single noticeable difference is the fish fertilizer has a stronger smell than the squid. But with either product, the ocean scent dissipates in a few hours. ​ Cannabis Gem Fish® is made from a single sustainable species of wild fish caught in the Atlantic Ocean and brought in fresh daily. It is not a by-product of fish oil extraction. All the fats and collagen are left in Cannabis Gem for that extra oomph. Cannabis Gem Squid® is made from a single species of fresh wild sustainable squid caught in the North Atlantic Ocean. It is not a by-product of the pharmaceutical industry. All the fats and collagens are left in Cannabis Gem Squid®. The cold water of the North Atlantic causes the squid protein to grow at a slower and denser rate. The ice-cold water has superior oxygen capacity that also contributes to this rich dense protein. Squid live for less than a year and spawn year round. The commercial fishery is designed to catch only mature squid ensuring resource sustainability. ​ The production process used by Advanced Marine Technology is identical for both the squid and fish products. It is a proprietary cold-digestion method that does not denature proteins, leaving them as they should be: in bioavailable long microbial strands. Cannabis Gem® has been crafted to be used from seedling through flowering and harvest.