Cannabis Global Initiative’s (CGI) is a comprehensive communications and marketing firm that specializes in results-oriented, political and strategic positioning. We work with businesses, municipalities, policymakers, and other cannabis-related entities in local, national, and international markets. Our team is highly specialized in all aspects of cannabis and have expert inside knowledge and experience on the regulatory framework which can be customized for most municipalities. Since 2009, we have worked to bring regulation, decriminalization and retail sales to Colorado. We have been at the forefront of creating the laws and regulation surrounding medicinal, edible and now legal cannabis. As arbiters of cannabis business and culture, we influence positive change and understanding. Our team of expert communicators, strategic consultants, and creative talent transform our client’s businesses into impact brands and inspire meaningful policy reform.