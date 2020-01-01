Cannabis Greenhouse Systems

To manufacture, deliver and install complete light deprivation greenhouse systems. To help family farmers save money on energy costs, increase yields per year and supply the horticultural tools necessary for an organic, probiotic environment best suited for the production of high quality cannabis. To meet the farmers specific needs for a smart system that works and will keep working. Our Method Our patented, automated light deprivation system tricks the cannabis into thinking its autumn by allowing it only 12 hours of light during a day. Depriving sunlight forces the plant to enter the flowering stage of its development cycle. Farmers can now achieve multiple yields per year under the organic and FREE light of the sun. The thermal value of the dual layered system gives you the ability to grow year round. Our team of experienced farmers utilize the latest and most innovative technology to build you a system that is easy to operate, easy to repair, and is by far the most energy efficient system of its kind.