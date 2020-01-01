 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cannabis Medical Network
Cannabis Medical Network Cover Photo

Cannabis Medical Network

Educating the waiting customers of dispensaries

About Cannabis Medical Network

Digital network providing screens and patient educational health programming for cannabis dispensary and physician waiting rooms.