Critical Mass Live Resin Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 6%CBD 9%
Strain rating:
About this strain
CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.
CBD Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
37% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism.
At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures.
Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle.
Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver.
Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.
